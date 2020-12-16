PPP ready to sacrifice Sindh govt if needed, says Bilawal

(Karachi) Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the party is ready to sacrifice Sindh government if needed as part of the anti-government movement, local media reported. He warned if the prime minister didn't step down before January 31, he will be responsible for the consequences.

Addressing a media briefing in Lahore on Wednesday, Bilawal said: "We are granting time to the PM till January 31 to step down and if he fails to do so then he should be prepared for the consequences.

He pointed out that the current escalating tensions will only benefit the opposition. He said that dialogue cannot be held till Imran is on the seat of the prime minister. "If he resigns, there may be a way to begin talks," he stated.

The PPP chairman maintained that the government has failed to control inflation while it has done nothing to facilitate the families of APS victims.

Regarding Senate elections, Bilawal Bhutto said that the government announced to hold polls by show of hands which shows the desperation and confusion on its part.