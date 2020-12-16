AVN 87.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.63%)
DCL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
DGKC 112.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
EFERT 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
EPCL 49.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FCCL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
HASCOL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HBL 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUBC 81.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
OGDC 105.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.16%)
PAEL 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
PIOC 96.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.84%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 93.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 206.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
SNGP 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
STPL 21.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
UNITY 28.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan shares rise on Wall Street gains; Apple suppliers shine

  • In its final policy meeting of the year, the US central bank is expected to keep its key overnight interest rate pinned near zero and signal it will stay there for years to come.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after a strong performance by Wall Street overnight on stimulus bets, while shares of Apple suppliers firmed following a report about the iPhone maker's plans to increase its production.

The Nikkei share average climbed 0.3% to 26,767.74 by the midday break. The broader Topix gained 0.29% to 1,787.26.

All but nine of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher, with paper and pulp, nonferrous metals and other financial being the three top performers on the main bourse.

Overnight, all three major US stock indexes ended higher, with the Nasdaq notching a record close, on the back of growing prospects of more fiscal stimulus and helped by a 5% jump in Apple Inc.

The Nikkei business daily reported Apple had asked its suppliers to increase their production of iPhones by nearly 30% in the first half of 2021, citing unnamed sources.

Among the largest percentage gainers in the Nikkei index, Apple supplier Alps Alpine soared as much as 7%.

TDK Corp climbed 2.04% and Taiyo Yuden rose 1.08%, while Murata Manufacturing gained nearly 2.4% before changing course to slip 0.44%.

Some market participants said investors were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day.

In its final policy meeting of the year, the US central bank is expected to keep its key overnight interest rate pinned near zero and signal it will stay there for years to come.

Toa Oil was last untraded with a glut of buy orders at a daily-limit high, after Idemitsu Kosan said it would launch a tender offer for the company. Idemitsu Kosan rose 1.08%.

Elsewhere, shares of consumer electronics maker Balmuda Inc were also untraded with a glut of buy orders in their Tokyo debut.

Wall Street Apple Japanese stocks rose Nikkei share average climbed Taiyo Yuden rose TDK Corp Nikkei index US central bank Toa Oil

Japan shares rise on Wall Street gains; Apple suppliers shine

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters