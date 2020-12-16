Jul-Oct LSMI output up 5.46 percent YoY

ISLAMABAD: The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) increased by 5.46 percent for July-October 2020-21 compared to July-October 2019-20, as most of the major manufacturing sectors posted growth, the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed Tuesday.

According to the provisional Quantum Index numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the LSMI output increased by 6.66 percent for October 2020 compared to October 2019, and 3.95 percent, if compared to September 2020.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 136.08 points during July-October 2020-21 against 129.04 points during the same period of the preceding year.

The LSM data released by the PBS after collecting it from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and the Ministry of Industries showed that the OCAC recorded month-on-month growth of 3.97 percent in October 2020 against previous month, and negative 1.67 percent growth was recorded year-on-year in October 2020 against October 2019.

The data showed that the Ministry of Industry-related sectors witnessed an increase of 6.70 percent in October 2020 against September 2020 on MoM basis, while on Year-on-Year basis it registered a growth of 8.87 percent in October 2020 as compared with same month of 2019.

The PBS data said that LSM-related data to the BOS month-on-month witnessed negative 2.07 percent growth in October 2020 against the previous month, and on YoY basis, BOS witnessed growth of 3.43 percent in October 2020 against October 2019.

The production in July-October 2020-21 as compared to July-October 2019-20 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, fertilisers, rubber and products, and paper and board, while it decreased in automobiles, iron and steel products, wood products, engineering products, electronics, and leather products.

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 2.24 percent, food, beverages and tobacco 12.16 percent, coke and petroleum products 1.57 percent, pharmaceuticals 13.53 percent, chemicals 9.22 percent, non-metallic mineral products 22.88 percent, paper and board 10.46 percent, fertilisers 5.99 percent, and rubber products 3.30 percent during July-October 2020-21 compared to the same period last year.

However, the PBS has not issued any sugar-related data.

The sectors showing decline during July-October 2020-21 compared to July-October 2019-20 included automobiles output fell 1.62 percent, iron and steel products 5.41 percent, electronics 23.01 percent, engineering products 34.05, leather products 43.18 percent, and wood products 64.05 percent.

Most of the 11 components, under the OCAC, showed negative growth in July-October 2020-21 compared to July-October 2019-20.

The petroleum products witnessed an increase of 1.57 percent as its output went up from 4.584 billion liters during July-October 2019-20 to 4.656 billion liters in July-October 2020-21, while on MoM basis, the petroleum sector witnessed decline of 1.67 percent as its output decreased from 1.219 billion litre in October 2019 to 1.198 billion litres in October 2020.

High-speed diesel witnessed 8.15 percent growth as its output remained 1.865 billion liters during July-October 2020-21 compared to 1.724 billion liters during the same period of last year, and 2.47 percent growth in October 2020-21 and remained 468 million liters compared to 457 million liters during the same period of last year.

Furnace oil witnessed 1.87 percent decline in output and remained 242.37 million liters in October 2020 compared to 247.003 million liters in October 2019 and 1.04 percent decline in July-October 2020-21 and remained 912.29 million liters compared to 921.87 million liters during the same period of last year.

Motor spirit witnessed 9.41 percent increase in October 2020 and remained 263.96 million liters compared to 241.252 million in October 2019, and witnessed 15.81 percent growth in July-October 2020-21, and remained 1.08 billion liters compared to 934.42 million liters during the same period of last year.

The LPG witnessed 8.88 percent growth in October 2020 and remained 72.077 million liters compared to 66.199 million liters in October 2019 and 8.19 percent growth in July-October 2020-21, and remained 273 million liters compared to 253 million liters during the same period of last year.

Jet fuel oil witnessed 38.83 percent decline in October 2020 and remained 48.408 million liters compared to 79.134 million liters in October 2019, and 41.69 percent decline in July-October 2020-21, and remained 180.88 million liters compared to 310.23 million liters during the same period of last year.

Kerosene oil witnessed 10.37 percent decline in October 2020 and remained 10.4 million liters compared to 11.66 million liters in October 2019, and 21.38 percent increase in July-October 2020-21, and remained 46.33 million liters compared to 38.17 million liters during the same period of last year.

Cement witnessed 23.51 percent growth during July-October 2020-21 and remained 16.43 million tons compared to 13.303 million tons during the same period of last year, and registered 25.09 percent growth in October 2020, and remained 5.12 million tons compared to 4.09 million tones during the same period of last year.

Tractors witnessed 13.03 percent growth during July-October 2020-21 and remained 15.234 million numbers compared to 13.47 million during the same period of last year, and registered 2.24 percent in October 2020, and remained 3.97 million numbers compared to 3.88 million during the same period of last year.

Motor cycles witnessed 15.55 percent growth during July-October 2020-21 and remained 811.018 million numbers compared to 701.905 million during the same period of last year, and registered 8.02 percent in October 2020, and remained 222.253 million numbers compared to 205.75 million during the same period of last year.

