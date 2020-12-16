WB doubling assistance to Ehsaas programme

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item "WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas" carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been told that the World Bank has doubled its assistance to the country's Ehsaas programme, which would help ensure social safety of maximum deserving people through further expansion of the programme.

This development speaks loud and clear about the efficacy of this mega social welfare programme, which is clearly serving the marginalized sections of society. Dr Sania Nishtar, the head of Ehsaas programme, certainly deserves praise for displaying greater professional integrity and acumen. No doubt, she has been found to be making good judgements and taking quick decisions.

Abdul Malik (Karachi)

