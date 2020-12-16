Preparations for long march: PML-N to hold protests, rallies in Punjab

LAHORE: Upon completion of the first phase of PDM movement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which is one of component parties of the alliance, has planned protests and rallies in the province to expose the sitting PTI government's failures.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has issued directions to the party office bearers to continue the ongoing movement against the government.

The sources in the PML-N claimed that the party will hold protests and rallies across the province as a part of preparations for long march towards Islamabad.

It may be added that the PDM had already announced that they would hold protests across the country before moving ahead with the long march.

The PML-N office-bearers at the divisional level have been asked to start making preparations for protests in their respective areas and formulate a schedule for the purpose.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said, "Inflation marches would be held before the long march.

