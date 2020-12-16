Nikkei lower

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended weaker on Tuesday as rising Covid-19 infections sapped investors appetite for risk assets and forced the government to suspend its domestic tourism promotion campaign, hitting airlines and other travel-related stocks. The Nikkei share average dropped 0.17% to 26,687.84. The broader Topix lost 0.47% to 1,782.05, with decliners outnumbering advancers by a ratio of 3 to 2.

ANA Holdings lost 7.9% after investors flipped some of its newly issued stocks while rival JAL lost 3.4%. On the other hand, some game-related shares rode higher as the worsening domestic outbreak is seen as boosting demand for game products.