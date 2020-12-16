AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
S&P down as Walt Disney weighs

• Alibaba sinks on Chinese regulatory ire • Amazon leads gains in consumer discretionary • Alexion Pharma...
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

• Alibaba sinks on Chinese regulatory ire

• Amazon leads gains in consumer discretionary

• Alexion Pharma among top boosts on AstraZeneca offer

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 ended lower on Monday, weighed down by Walt Disney, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a $39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the year's biggest deals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high before ending lower, pulled down by Walt Disney.

US officials began to administer the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Monday following emergency-use approval from federal regulators last week.

Shares of Disney, down 3.65%, and Pfizer, down almost 5%, weighed more than any other stocks on the S&P 500.

The index's four-day losing streak was its longest since Sept. 21.

The S&P 500 consumer discretionary index was the strongest gainer among sector indexes, up 1% and lifted by a rise in Amazon, up 1.4%. The energy index tumbled over 3%.

The S&P 500 gave up earlier gains of almost 1%. The index has surged about 13% to record highs in 2020, despite the pandemic, which has wrought economic devastation and killed more than a million people.

"While the entire market is pleased, is optimistic, is bullish about the arrival of the vaccine this morning into the US, I think the average investor is realizing that this roll-out, this distribution of the vaccine is not going to be a silver bullet, is not going to go as fast as one hopes," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc was among the top boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, surging about 30% to a 4-1/2 year high after British drugmaker AstraZeneca said it would buy the US biotech firm. AstraZeneca's US-listed shares dropped 8%.

Walt Disney fell after BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock following its recent gains and said Netflix was again its "top pick." Netflix climbed almost 4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.48% to end at 29,900.96 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.32% to 3,651.92. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.61% to 12,453.96.

Also on Monday, negotiators in the US Congress neared agreement on a massive government spending deal that would avert a government shutdown, as Republicans and Democrats insisted they want to pass a fresh round of aid to a coronavirus-hit nation.

Investors continued to focus on early voting in a pair of US Senate races in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber and heavily influence lawmaking.

E-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dipped after China warned its internet majors of more anti-trust scrutiny, imposed fines and announced probes into deals involving Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc rallied almost 5% as anticipation of its addition to the S&P 500 benchmark next week offset a report of production delays.

Volume on US exchanges was 10.4 billion shares, compared with the 11.5 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.08-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 211 new highs and 15 new lows.

