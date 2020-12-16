Yawar, Castro take oath as Punjab ministers

LAHORE: Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari and Khayal Castro MPAs took oath as provincial minister at a ceremony held here at the Governor's House on Tuesday. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered the oath. Provincial Information Advisor Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Assembly Members of PTI, Chief Secretary, I.G Punjab and others participated in the swearing in ceremony. After the swearing-in ceremony, both the newly appointed ministers also had a meeting with the Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Moreover, while talking to the party delegations, the Governor said the government will not be blackmailed by the opposition. "The people have given us a 5-year mandate and despite opposition's efforts, the government will complete its constitutional term and general elections will be held in 2023," he said. He said that despite the difficult situation due to Corona, the success of Pakistan's economic field is unprecedented in the past and the opposition is unable to tolerate this due to which they are trying to halt the progress led by the government.

