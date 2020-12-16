Partly Facetious: Calibri font revisited?

"And that is another slap in The Khan's face."

"Are you referring to the First Daughter's anger during the post-13 jalsa party meeting where she denied threatening Lahore based party members that they will not get a ticket if they do not follow her instructions to bring people to the jalsa and..."

"She says it was misreporting, that she never said what some televisions channels...."

"Sounds like the Calibri font revisited."

"Hey back off, if she says she never said it I am willing to believe her - when she lied on television saying she had no property anywhere in the world she wasn't in politics at the time..."

"That makes sense because politicians assets are published but she isn't a member of parliament so she is still not eligible to file...."

"Hmmm but we all have a fair amount of information on how rich she is...but anyway she has inherited PML-N and if past precedence is anything to go by being the captain of the PML-N ship means untold wealth and a team of upfront defenders on matters that they know nothing about because the Sharifs dont share details of their wealth with party stalwarts......."

"I would like to make an observation. Did you note that the PML-N post jalsa meeting did not take place in Jati Umra where the host can be none other than Maryam Nawaz as the rest of the occupants are either in jail or outside the country; while the Pakistan Democratic Movement post jalsa meeting was held in Jati Umra. Does that mean that senior party members have not yet accepted her as the leader in spite of her having daddy's ear but the opposition has accepted her as the leader, and let's be honest Zardari sahib and Bilawal both supported her as the leader even before Shahbaz Sharif and son were jailed..."

"I think her struggle to become the party chief is not going to be as easy as Bilawals. The difference is that Bilawal is the one who people vote for not his dad while Nawaz Sharif remains the vote attracter and not his daughter."

"And the vote attracter remains a force because he got the oldies back into the fold in the post jalsa meeting. My question how can Maryam Nawaz lose her temper at the lack of performance of the Lahori workers in getting people to the jalsa as part of the blame has to be laid at her own doorstep because she led the pre-jalsa rallies...."

"Don't be silly, a party leader never ever accepts blame - the fault for poor attendance is the government's high handedness and government rigging..."

"So she is half way to becoming the leader of the party."

"Indeed but my second observation is that Bilawal has sought a visit to Shahbaz Sharif and I reckon Zardari sahib wants to open the door to talks because...wait... let me finish....Maryam Nawaz has too much anger and..."

"But you know why I said Maryam Nawaz delivered a slap in The Khan's face? Because she wore fur again yesterday and that is cruelty to animals and..."

"It looked expensive but let her wear it here because she cannot wear it during her visits abroad because it's banned..."

"So we need legislation banning the use of fur on coats, shawls..."

"Hmmm and the fine should be one million dollars and 30 days jail time and..."

"Don't be facetious."

