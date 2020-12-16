AVN 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-4.72%)
BOP 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
CHCC 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.42%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.61%)
DGKC 110.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.18%)
EFERT 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.05%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.75%)
FFL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.67%)
HASCOL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.48%)
HBL 132.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-6.68%)
KAPCO 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
MLCF 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-4.24%)
OGDC 106.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.74%)
PAEL 36.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.68%)
PIOC 93.54 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-3.4%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.17%)
PPL 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
PSO 205.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.82%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.28%)
STPL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2%)
TRG 73.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-4.29%)
UNITY 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.55%)
WTL 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (0.16%)
BR30 22,698 Decreased By ▼ -35.78 (-0.16%)
KSE100 43,362 Increased By ▲ 111.11 (0.26%)
KSE30 18,094 Increased By ▲ 53.69 (0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China domestic spending continues to grow in November

AFP Updated 16 Dec 2020

BEIJING: China's retail sales grew in November, official data showed Tuesday, as consumers continued their return to spending with the country's Covid-19 outbreak largely brought under control.

Retail sales in the world's second-largest economy rose five percent on-year last month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The figure was in line with forecasts by analysts polled by Bloomberg and up from 4.3 percent growth last month on the back of a week-long national holiday in October.

Tuesday's data showed that catering sector revenue growth was down by 0.6 percent in November after turning positive for the first time this year a month earlier.

Industrial production growth in November grew slightly to 7 percent, ticking up from 6.9 percent last month.

China domestic spending continues to grow in November

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN

$1 billion returned to Saudi Arabia, says Qureshi

Audit of impact of incentives to five zero-rated sectors: Mechanism will be devised, Hafeez tells cabinet

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 5.46 percent YoY

Senate elections thru 'show of hands': Government decides to approach SC

AGP urges government to seek guidance from SC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.