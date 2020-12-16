China domestic spending continues to grow in November

BEIJING: China's retail sales grew in November, official data showed Tuesday, as consumers continued their return to spending with the country's Covid-19 outbreak largely brought under control.

Retail sales in the world's second-largest economy rose five percent on-year last month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The figure was in line with forecasts by analysts polled by Bloomberg and up from 4.3 percent growth last month on the back of a week-long national holiday in October.

Tuesday's data showed that catering sector revenue growth was down by 0.6 percent in November after turning positive for the first time this year a month earlier.

Industrial production growth in November grew slightly to 7 percent, ticking up from 6.9 percent last month.