LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
16 Dec 2020
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1820.00 2042.50 7763.00 2045.00 17594.00 19690.00 2795.00 1923.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1820.00 2042.50 7763.00 2045.00 17594.00 19690.00 2795.00 1923.50
3-months Buyer 1840.00 2054.00 7787.00 2053.00 17651.00 19670.00 2827.00 1940.00
3-months Seller 1840.00 2054.00 7787.00 2053.00 17651.00 19670.00 2827.00 1940.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 19462.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 19462.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
