NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
16 Dec 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
826,327,522 391,632,971 33,764,763,349 15,279,120,436
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,037,025,300 (2,194,464,310) (157,439,011)
Local Individuals 28,008,179,389 (27,686,626,220) 321,553,169
Local Corporates 11,148,998,644 (11,313,112,803) (164,114,158)
===============================================================================
