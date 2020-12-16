KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 826,327,522 391,632,971 33,764,763,349 15,279,120,436 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,037,025,300 (2,194,464,310) (157,439,011) Local Individuals 28,008,179,389 (27,686,626,220) 321,553,169 Local Corporates 11,148,998,644 (11,313,112,803) (164,114,158) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020