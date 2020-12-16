Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
16 Dec 2020
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (-) 4,540.64
High: 4,602.71
Low: 4,526.23
Net Change: (-) 11.47
Volume ('000): 627,605
Value ('000): 24,832,458
Makt Cap 1,482,174,801,110
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,641.88
NET CH. (+) 135.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,144.54
NET CH. (-) 70.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,933.45
NET CH. (+) 92.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,052.68
NET CH. (-) 78.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,035.02
NET CH. (-) 35.94
------------------------------------
As on: 15-December-2020
====================================
