KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (-) 4,540.64 High: 4,602.71 Low: 4,526.23 Net Change: (-) 11.47 Volume ('000): 627,605 Value ('000): 24,832,458 Makt Cap 1,482,174,801,110 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,641.88 NET CH. (+) 135.51 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,144.54 NET CH. (-) 70.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,933.45 NET CH. (+) 92.04 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,052.68 NET CH. (-) 78.81 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,035.02 NET CH. (-) 35.94 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-December-2020 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020