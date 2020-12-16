AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Longer-term yields rise as investors watch Washington

  • The benchmark 10-year yield was up 2.7 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.9179%.
  • "What the market is looking for is more transparency on the Fed's future direction."
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

Longer-term US Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday as US central bank officials began a two-day meeting and investors looked for progress in congressional spending negotiations in Washington.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 2.7 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.9179%.

In its final policy meeting of the year this week, the US Federal Reserve is expected to keep its key overnight interest rate pinned near zero and to signal it will stay there for years to come. Many analysts also expect new guidance on how long the Fed will keep up its massive bond-buying program.

"What the market is looking for is more transparency on the Fed's future direction," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust. Currently, he said, investors lack much understanding of what would cause the Fed to increase or reduce the roughly $120 billion worth of Treasuries and mortgage securities it buys each month.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday invited other top congressional leaders to meet at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) as they seek to finalize a massive government spending deal and reach an agreement on a new package of coronavirus relief, a source said.

US stock indexes were higher as progress on spending talks kept spirits high and boosted by Apple Inc's plans to boost iPhone production.

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 80 basis points, about two basis point higher than Monday's close.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.121% in afternoon trading.

