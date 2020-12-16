World
Saudi Arabia expects 3.2pc GDP growth in 2021
- Inflation was seen at 2.9% in 2021, compared with projected inflation of 3.7% for 2020.
- The kingdom hiked the value added tax (VAT) from 5% to 15% last July
16 Dec 2020
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia expects its economy will grow by 3.2% in 2021, recovering from the projected 3.7% contraction this year when the kingdom's economy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices, according to a budget statement.
Inflation was seen at 2.9% in 2021, compared with projected inflation of 3.7% for 2020, as the kingdom hiked the value added tax (VAT) from 5% to 15% last July, the Ministry of Finance said in a budget statement.
