What does 2021 hold for sugar prices?

Just three weeks into the crushing season, and national retail sugar prices have dropped by nearly 18 – 20 percent across all major centres as tracked by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. While the government administration and Pakistan Sugar Millers Association (PSMA) battle with each other for credit, it is worth asking, what will be the target retail price for year end?

By all accounts, the country has recorded its largest sugarcane crop in at least three seasons. While a large sugarcane crop is never a guarantee for a high level of output – MY19 being the latest case study – the precipitous fall in retail prices of sugar in less than a month indicates that the sugarcane utilization level is on a very higher side this year.

Nevertheless, even if production is recorded on the higher side (refer to scenario analysis in the illustration), the surplus will not be too severe. This is because opening stocks in the ongoing MY21 season had almost touched dead level, meaning that closing inventory for the year cannot be more than 25 percent compared to estimated annual domestic consumption of 5.6 million tons.

In any other industry, closing stocks equivalent to 25 percent of annual demand may be a big deal. However, for a sector as cyclical as sugar, such levels are not entirely unheard of. In fact, 25 percent opening inventory may represent the sweet spot between peak and trough levels of 40 and 10 percent, witnessed between MY18 and MY20. During these volatile 24 months, sugar prices have risen from a bottom of Rs 55 per kg to Rs 100.

So, what does the sweet spot of surplus inventory mean for sugar prices? If sugar industry has understood one message, it is that the price spiral cannot last for far too long. Both media pressure and government response to it (sometimes abrupt) means the fiasco of subsidized exports during MY18 and MY19 is still quite fresh in public memories.

That means permission to export surplus may not be on the cards for at least the next 12 months, never mind MoC’s desperation to maximize foreign exchange earnings by any means necessary. If that proves to be the case, retail prices of sugar will continue to spiral down, especially if another factor comes into play.

And that’s ratoon crop. Because sugarcane growers normally plant the crop for at least two to three seasons – the seeds are planted in one season and the ratoon regrown for up to 3 seasons before plant is uprooted – the large crop denotes that many farmers are still in their first ratoon year before they switch to other crops.

That means the increase in area under cultivation witnessed this year may persist at least until MY22 if not for another season. In that case, a surplus crop in the next season may look like a déjà vu of MY17, in time for next election year. Whether the current administration gets played off that easily all over again, only time will tell.

In the meanwhile, if MoIP and MoC really mean business and plans on modernization of industry while also growing and diversifying its exports, its time they look toward tolling and re-export of raw sugar syrup processed into final product. (For more, read “To export sugar, look towards re-export, published on February 21, 2020 by BR Research).