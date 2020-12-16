Petrol crisis inquiry- reducing government’s footprint

Report on inquiry commission on shortage of petroleum products in Pakistan is out. The task was to inquire about the shortage of petrol and diesel in Pakistan during June 2020. This space had warned about the petrol shortage even before June – for details read “Don’t lower the Petrol prices “, published on 29th May 2020. But the government did lower the prices as per recommendation of OGRA, and there was indeed shortage in June.

Incompetence is one constant in Pakistan. There is no doubt that the government is incompetent – and it’s not just this regime, the whole energy system’s decision makers are incompetent. As mentioned in the report, DG Oil is veterinary doctor and has no knowhow of the industry. Let’s ask the energy experts to go and work on improving yields of farm animals, and then later say that these are incompetent. The job should be done by right people. Unfortunately, bureaucracy control in OGRA and ministry of energy are to blame at first. The report rightly recommends disbanding OGRA, as it cannot operate effectively in its current form.

The international dynamics were known to experts, but the flawed rules and regulations were implemented in letter but not spirit; and the crisis surfaced. The report also questioned why imports were banned in March when the petroleum prices were at the lowest ebb. The argument is similar to what media is saying on the RLNG – how can someone rightly predict the international commodity prices when the world was in lockdown. If traders (or decision makers) are to be punished on not getting the best price in retrospect, all the fund managers should be kicked out who didn’t buy stocks at its low of 28,000 in early months of 2020.

The oil futures were in negative in April. The country’s refinery products were not being sold. How can the blame fall due to not importing at the lowest prices by an inquiry commission? The government should have thought through when the lockdown was lifted. The situation of oil and gas supply was well known and lockdown lifting could have been adjusted accordingly. But everything happened in silo.

The real problem is of the lack of storage of oil (petroleum) and gas in the country; and that is one of the prime reasons for shortage in a volatile market. Add the red tape in the process to compound the problem.

The other problem is too much government involvement in the decision making of buying, selling and fixing price of key commodities which should be best left to the private sector. The problem of wheat and sugar is due to government involvement in the decision making. Right after the government intervention, sugar prices went up - even higher than international prices, and now these are normalizing. In wheat, government’s aggressive procurement left private market dry and resulted in shortage and hike in prices.

In case of petroleum products, the prices were used to set based on imports of PSO in the preceding month. In May PSO imported in the first week and prices were too low. When June prices were fixed based on PSO’s imports in May, the price differential was too high, and the refineries refused to produce and OMCs either delayed the imports or sell. The companies were ready to pay fines in millions as by compliance they would have lost billions. They were ready to forgo their licenses.

Having said that, it is a right question why 20 days storage was not maintained. And that is not an issue of only June, but it is a perpetual issue. The report pointed out about the issues of Byco Refinery where the plants are not working. Similarly, some OMCs have issues which were mentioned in the report. There have been instances of data fudging, irregularities on account of IFEM, inter-sales between OMCs and a plethora of other activities. This has been going on since ages, and must not go unpunished.

It is high time to deregulate the market and let the private sector make decisions on what to import and when. The prices should be deregulated to foster competition. The report rightly pointed out that OGRA and CCP should wake up from the slumbers.