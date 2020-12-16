LNG: Right answers needed too

Expect LNG to be taken seriously from now on. Expect every tender floated and received to be critically reviewed. That is one good to have emerged from the recent debate, which almost became a spat later, between the government and a media section. It is heartening to see LNG, which could well be Pakistan’s single largest fuel source, is in mainstream discussion.

What is not heartening to see is the discourse has now become almost a battle of egos between two parties, whereas it should have been an opportunity to graduate to the broader issues and finer details. With the January delivery cargo details now public upon final evaluation of the tender floated earlier, the can of worms has opened once again – with calculators out and hindsight losses and gains being alleged and countered.

The January delivery tender received just three bids, as there was no bidder for the first 20 days of January 2020. Mind you, LNG prices have skyrocketed to a six-year high, having crossed $12/mmbtu. Bloomberg reported Pakistan had received the lowest bid around $14/mmbtu, and Pakistan has reportedly dropped any idea of arranging two additional cargoes for January. The price on offer translates to around 30-32 percent of Brent Slope at three-year trailing Brent price, which is the benchmark generally used to arrive at delivered ex-ship price for LNG.

The Petroleum Ministry, on the other hand has tried to play it smart tweeting winter season comparisons of LNG prices over the last four years. And the picture at the end looks a very rosy one – with an average price of $6.35/MMBTU. While not incorrect, this clearly is not how you would pick and choose numbers when they suit you. The resultant price is largely a factor of massive decline in global crude oil prices and has little to nothing to do with the government. And while slope is just an indicator, it has surely been on a much higher side this season.

And while there is no merit in the assertion of losses running in billions of rupees – the fact that the relevant authorities have been found way short off the mark in terms of demand assessment and timely decisions – should not be brushed aside. And don’t lose sight of the fact that the $6.35/MMBTU average price for 2020 winters is the average of all cargoes – including those from the Qatar long-term deal. This is how it should be, but there have been instances in the past when the same long-term Qatar deal was maligned and only PLL cargoes were highlighted, when the prices were lower.

Also, the ministry seems to have priced January numbers on 11 cargoes, whereas only nine have so far been confirmed. What are the other two? Will the two other long-term contracts from ENI and Gunvor also come into play? Because, if they don’t, not only will the average price go significantly up, but there will also be acute shortage in the first part of January. Another question that needs to be raised is around the frequency of cargo arrival from ENI and Gunvor deals – as when the slop in the spot market goes higher – the supply from these usually stays at bay. It is time for more clarity.