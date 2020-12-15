Good news as PM promised much need anti-rape ordinance approved: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said that good news as Prime Minister promised the much needed anti-rape ordinance has been approved.

In a series of tweets, he said that “It will ensure speedy trial, strict punishments, including castration, establishment of special courts, countrywide data bank of sexual offenders, prohibition of disclosing victims' identities.”

He said that Prime Minister's Anti-Rape Crisis Cells would also be set up which would be responsible for conducting medico-legal examination within 6 hours of the incident.

Senator Faisal Javed said that Police and government officials showing negligence in investigating the cases would be jailed for 3 years with imposition of fines.