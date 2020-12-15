AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to help expedite trial of rape cases on priority basis

  • Special courts will be set up across the country and will dispose of the rape cases within four months.
    • The ordinance prohibits the identification of rape victims and makes it a punishable offense.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 15 Dec 2020

President Dr Arif Alvi approved on Tuesday Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 to help expedite the trial of rape cases on priority basis.

Under this ordinance, special courts will be set up across the country and will dispose of the rape cases within four months. As per the ordinance, the prime minister is to look over the establishment of anti-rape crisis cells, authorized to conduct medico-legal examinations within six hours of the incident.

It also includes the establishment of a sex offenders' registry at the national level with the help of the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA). The ordinance prohibits the identification of rape victims and makes it a punishable offense.

Police and government officials who show negligence in investigating the cases would be jailed for three years along with the imposition of fines, a statement issued by the President House said.

Last month, the federal cabinet approved in principle two anti-rape ordinances that change the definition of rape and are aimed at awarding exemplary punishment to rapists.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari in a tweet said that the government has approved the Anti-Rape (Investigation & Trial) Ordinance 2020 and the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 to deal holistically with the crime of rape and child abuse.

She further said that these includes an expansive definition of rape, establishment of special court, anti-rape crisis cell, protection of victims and witnesses and prohibition of two-finger test.

