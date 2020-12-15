AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,584 Increased By ▲ 26.02 (0.57%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (0.03%)
KSE100 43,563 Increased By ▲ 296.28 (0.68%)
KSE30 18,183 Increased By ▲ 94.78 (0.52%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

United States placing sanctions on Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, for Russian S-400 missile deal

  • As of today, the United States is imposing sanctions on the Republic of Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), under the auspices of the "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act" (CAATSA).
  • These sanctions are predicated on Turkey's main defense procurement entity knowingly engaging in a significant transaction with Rosoboronexport (ROE), Russia’s main arms export body, by procuring the S-400 surface-to-air missile system.
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Dec 2020

As of today, the United States is imposing sanctions on the Republic of Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), under the auspices of the "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act" (CAATSA).

These sanctions are predicated on Turkey's main defense procurement entity knowingly engaging in a significant transaction with Rosoboronexport (ROE), Russia’s main arms export body, by procuring the S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

As part of this action under CAATSA, the United States is imposing full-blocking sanctions and visa restrictions on Ismail Demir, the President of the SSB, the Vice President, Serhat Gencoglu, the body's Head of the Department of Air Defense and Space, and Mustafa Alper Deniz, Program Manager for SSB’s Regional Air Defense Systems Directorate.

In an announcement from the State Department, these sanctions are "not intended to undermine the military capabilities or combat readiness of Turkey or any other U.S. ally or partner, but rather to impose costs on Russia in response to its wide range of malicious activities".

The statement added that "the United States made clear to Turkey at the highest levels and on numerous occasions that its purchase of the S-400 system would endanger the security of U.S. military technology and personnel and provide substantial funds to Russia’s defense sector, as well as Russian access to the Turkish armed forces and defense industry".

The Turkish Foreign Ministry called this decision "inexplicable", stating that Washington repeatedly rejected Ankara's offer to form a joint working group to allay U.S. concerns that the S-400s threatened the mutual defense of NATO members.

They stated that "We call on the United States to revise the unjust sanctions (and) to turn back from this grave mistake as soon as possible [...] Turkey is ready to tackle the issue through dialogue and diplomacy in a manner worthy of the spirit of alliance". The Ministry added that these sanctions "will inevitably negatively impact our relations, and (Turkey) will retaliate in a manner and time it sees appropriate".

The specific tenets of these sanctions include:

  • A prohibition on granting specific U.S. export licenses and authorisations for any goods or technology transferred to SSB.
  • A prohibition on loans or credits by U.S. financial institutions to SSB totaling more than $10 million in any 12-month period.
  • A ban on U.S. Export-Import Bank assistance for exports to SSB.

This recent imposition of sanctions by the United States on a key NATO ally could potentially extend to India, as it might impact the country's decision to go-ahead with its purchase of S-400 missile systems from Russia in 2021.

United States Turkey Russia sanctions State Department Russian S 400

United States placing sanctions on Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, for Russian S-400 missile deal

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sales Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters