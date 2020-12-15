AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Cabinet to discuss economy today

Mushtaq Ghumman 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Dec 15) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair will discuss the country's political situation, Covid-19 and economic situation of the country. The key topic of the reshuffled Cabinet will be the political situation, especially the possibility of resignations of members of opposition parties in the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies.

The different Cabinet members will give their proposals for dealing with the opposition's resignations and proposed Long March.

The Cabinet is also expected to discuss different options to challenge the order of Islamabad High Court (IHC) which has barred Prime Minister's Advisors and Special Assistants to attend Cabinet meetings. Finance Advisor, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has already been appointed as Finance Minister. Attorney General for Pakistan will give a presentation on different issues.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Reforms, Asad Umar, will give a detailed briefing on the Covid-19 situation.

The Cabinet will also be given briefing on economic situation of the country, especially increase in remittances.

The Finance Division will give presentation on status of Ehsaas Kafaalat payments and the Ehsaas National Socio Economic Survey and utilization of Prime Minister's Covid Relief Fund.

Ministry of Interior will present report of the Committee on utilization of Metropolitan Club Building, F-9 Park, Islamabad.

The Cabinet will also approve reconstitution of Board of Trustees of the Employees' Old-Age Benefit Institution.

The Cabinet will approve appointment of five Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) in Pakistan Missions abroad. The names of the proposed candidates are as follows: (i) Muhammad Usman Anwar Goraya (18/OMG); (ii) Syeda Shafaq Hashtni (19/PAS)

(iii) Waheed Ullah Khan (IS/OMG); (iv) Haseeb Shalibaz Amin (18/OMG) and; (v) Farrukh Amir Sial (18/IRS).

