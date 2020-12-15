K-Electric earns LEED Gold Green Building certification

KARACHI: At an inauguration ceremony held on World Energy Conservation Day, K-Electric (KE), in a power industry first, re-opened its Integrated Business center located at Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi, following renovation using energy efficient materials and processes which have earned it the prestigious LEED Gold Green Building certification.

LEED is an international green building certification system, awarded by the US Green Building Council, verifying that a construction is designed compliant with global standards of energy performance and conservation, reduction in carbon emissions, indoor environment quality and water efficiency.-PR

