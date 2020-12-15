AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Dec 15, 2020
Policy to provide roadmap for investment for 5 years: BBoIT CEO

15 Dec 2020

QUETTA: Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon, said that preparation of Balochistan Investment Policy is a revolutionary step. This policy will provide a roadmap for investment in Balochistan for the next five years.

"We have the full support of the European Union for which we are grateful," he said in a statement.

"Balochistan has become the first province to have its own investment policy in which priority sectors of investment and the focus has been on the incentives and initiatives given to investors by the provincial and federal governments. This policy has now been submitted to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for approval and implementation." The approval of the policy would pave the way for a five-year investment plan in Balochistan, he said, adding it was an important development by the Government of Balochistan and the BBoIT under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal. He said there would be a lot of investment opportunities in different sectors of Balochistan and the provincial government.

The Balochistan Board of Investment has taken several steps to promote investment. The implementation of the Balochistan Investment Policy will restore investor confidence, increase trade and economic activities in the province, and have a positive impact on the lives of the people.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

