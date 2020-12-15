PDM extends 'ultimatum' to government

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), after a consultative meeting of the leaders of 11 opposition parties of the alliance at Jati Umra on Monday, asked the PTI-led government to quit by January 31, 2021; otherwise, people will march towards Islamabad to "topple" it. "Today, we want to make it clear; the government should resign by January 31, if it does not, then we will announce a long-march," announced PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a press conference accompanied by Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Mian Iftikhar, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Shah Anas Noorani and others.

While elaborating, Maulana Fazl said: "If the government refuses to quit by that time, a meeting of PDM's leadership on February 1 will announce a long march towards Islamabad, the date of which will also be decided during the meeting." He said, "If they [government] step down and announce fresh elections, then we will hold dialogue from the PDM platform only."

Fazl said the legislators of the PDM component parties would submit their resignations from the national and provincial assemblies by December 31.

He appealed to the people to start preparations for the long march. He said that following Sunday's successful public rally, the PDM has signed on a joint statement. This agreement is similar to the Charter of Democracy that was signed by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto on May 14, 2006, in London.

PDM head further said that schedules already issued to the provinces by the alliance steering committee will remain intact. He added that the alliance's leaders and the steering committee members would hold meetings with the party leaders of their respective provinces.

Terming Sunday's PDM rally as a great success, Fazl said: "History would remember Lahore's jalsa, just like it remembers the one held in the same place in 1940." However, he criticized the attempts aimed at portraying wrong picture of successful Lahore rally by pressurizing media houses. He said that the government is trying to make the country's media its slave but we will thwart this effort. He also accused the government of pressurizing media to stop coverage of the rally.

When asked about PM Imran Khan's statement of not giving an NRO to the Opposition, he said: "He (Imran) is making such statements as he is under pressure." Responding to media queries, Maryam rejected the reports that she expressed displeasure over her party leaders for not being able to gather a large number of people at Minar-e-Pakistan. "Despite extreme weather and odds, the people in huge number attended Sunday's rally and the ground filled to its capacity," she said, adding: "I have not seen such a jalsa in my life, that despite such cold weather, even chairs were not visible, the people were standing and hearing the party leaders." She said she had appreciated her party leaders for their hard work that had led to a 'successful' Lahore jalsa. She added that the government, after getting reports from the agencies must be 'bawling' over the attendance of Sunday's public rally. When asked as to whether she was ready for talks with the government, Maryam said: "Everything rests in the hands of the public now, the selectors or the selected no longer matter."

Responding to a query, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated that the time for dialogue with the government had passed and the opposition parties will not backtrack from their demand of Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation. "Time for Imran Khan's resignation has come," he said.

When asked about differences within PPP over matter of resigning from assemblies, Bilawal said all party leaders including chairman will be bound to accept the decision of party's Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Earlier, the PDM leaders held a marathon session for the PDM's anti-government campaign. In the meeting, future strategy of the alliance was finalized with a new agreement. PDM leaders have signed the detailed declaration. However, there was ambiguity on some issues, which had to be removed, the sources said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020