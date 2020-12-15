AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
PM briefed on regional maritime security

APP 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday was briefed on regional maritime security and the measures taken by Pakistan Navy for the development of maritime sector during his visit to Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Prime Minister said the government would continue to provide all possible assistance to the Pakistan Navy and was working to promote the maritime sector in terms of its usefulness in economic growth.

He mentioned that the government's announcement of 2020 as the Year of Blue Economy was a reflection of the efforts to develop maritime economy.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy in defending the country's maritime borders and providing security to China Pakistan Economic Corridor including Gwadar port and for regional peace. Earlier, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi received the Prime Minister on his arrival at the Naval Headquarters. A contingent of the Pakistan Navy presented a guard of honour to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister laid flowers at the memorial at Naval Headquarters.

Admiral Niazi thanked the Prime Minister for appreciating the capabilities of Pakistan Navy and said Pakistan Navy would be ever-ready to protect the country's maritime borders and interests. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Economic Affairs Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf and senior officers were also present.

