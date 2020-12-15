Maryam vows to continue consultation process within party

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the party is waging a just struggle for the supremacy of Constitution while due consultation will continue to be made within the party before taking any major decision.

"Our competition is with the establishment not Imran Khan," she said while addressing the PML-N's Central Executive and Working Committee as well as legislators, here today.

The meeting discussed various options in the wake of current situation and resolved to move forward with consensus after due consultation. Sources claimed that Khawaja Saad Rafique expressed his concern vis-à-vis non-fulfilling responsibilities assigned to the party leaders with regard to December 13 rally. He said those who did not fulfill their obligation should be questioned.

Maryam expressed gratitude to the PML-N leaders for giving her respect despite being a junior in the party. She said the party members would be consulted about using the option of resignations.

The PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khawaja Asif appreciated Maryam Nawaz and said, "You played a very active role in organizing the PDM rally."

Moreover, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said all the PML-N legislators will submit their resignations to party leaderships till Dec 31.

Ahsan said the government has destroyed the country's economy in two years and being an agricultural country, the state of the affairs is that Pakistan is importing wheat, cotton and sugar. "The current government has become a security risk for the country," Ahsan alleged.

The PML-N leader maintained that Pakistan is heading towards the worst polarization. "Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) December 13 rally was the reflection of the federation where leadership from all the provinces participated," he said.

The PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanullah has expressed hope that the PPP Central Executive Committee will support the decisions taken by the PDM leadership.

He said, "PDM has resignations and a long march option against the government." He claimed that the people participated in the PDM's Minar-e-Pakistan public gathering. He alleged that the incumbent government tried all tactics to stop the rally and traffic routes were blocked all the day in the provincial metropolis. Earlier in the day, the joint meeting of the PML-N CEC, CWC and legislators paid tributes to Maryam for holding successful rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

