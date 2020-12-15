SEZs board approves online management information system

ISLAMABAD: The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) Board has approved launching of online SEZ management information system, whereby, the approvals process will be digitalised and streamlined, and would act as a one-window for investors, and will ensure transparency.

The 7th meeting of the SEZ's Board chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan also approved SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale/Lease of Plot Regulations 2020 on Monday. The board meeting approved award of Sole Enterprise Special Economic Zones status to Siddiqsons Tin Plate in Balochistan, and Service Long March Tyre in Sindh SEZs.

The prime minister directed to provide utility services including electricity and gas to the SEZs on priority basis, and stated that industrial development is vital for economic growth. He emphasized that the government is committed to providing ease-of-doing-business to the investors.

The prime minister stated that economic activities generated by the SEZs would increase job opportunities for local skilled and un-skilled labour.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Shibli Faraz, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, chief secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan, chairman Board of Investment, chairman FBR, deputy chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, CEOs of Provincial Boards of Investments, president FPCCI, and senior officers including secretary BOI.

The chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan and deputy governor State Bank joined the meeting via video link. The meeting was apprised that there are 19 SEZs notified in the country.

