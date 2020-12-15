G30 report sees big corporate shakeout after Covid-19

NEW YORK: Figuring out which companies to save and which to let die will be a key challenge facing governments after the pandemic, according to a G30 report released Monday. The report sketches out a difficult post-pandemic economic environment in which firms must try to dig out from massive debt levels built up to survive the downturn.

Once massive fiscal support programs run out, the group of international economists fears a solvency crisis.

"We're not in any way saying we know the size of the problem," said Raghuram Rajan, a former Reserve Bank of India governor now at the University of Chicago who oversaw the report.

The report seeks to guide governments on how to avoid providing vital resources to companies that are ill-situated for the post-pandemic world and to instead "adapt to new business realities."