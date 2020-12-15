AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
EU sees 'narrow path' to Brexit deal after deadline ditched

AFP 15 Dec 2020

BRUSSELS: Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday signalled there was a "narrow path" to a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, as key sticking points remain after both sides abandoned a supposed make-or-break deadline. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula van der Leyen pledged on Sunday to "go the extra mile" as they side-stepped a self-imposed cut-off point to end talks if there was no progress towards a pact.

Johnson has insisted it remains "most likely" that Britain will crash out of the globe's largest single market on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms by year's end as the two sides spar over regulating future standards and fishing. But von der Leyen said on Monday: "There is movement. That is good". "We are on the very last mile to go. But it is an essential one," she told a conference organised by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

An EU diplomat said following a briefing from Barnier that "there might now be a narrow path to an agreement visible - negotiators can clear the remaining hurdles in the next few days". "There has been some progress in the negotiations over the last few days, but - sometimes substantial - gaps still need to be bridged in important areas like fisheries, governance and level playing field," the diplomat said. An EU source said there had been "fragile" progress.

The source said London had now accepted there should be a mechanism to regulate any future divergences in standards, although the EU was insisting it should be "muscular" to allow it to strike quickly in case the UK tried to undercut it.

More serious blockages remain "on all fronts" on the issue of fishing rights, the source said. "If there is progress on fishing then we could have an agreement in the coming days," the official said. Johnson's official spokesman did not say whether there had been any progress and insisted no deal remains a "possible outcome".

Barnier was meeting Monday in Brussels with British counterpart David Frost for the latest round of talks aimed at thrashing out a deal before Britain leaves the EU single market on December 31.

