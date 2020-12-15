Europe-Iran forum shelved as outcry grows over execution

PARIS: Organisers have postponed a major forum on business between Iran and Europe due to begin Monday in the wake of a growing outcry over the execution at the weekend of opposition figure Ruhollah Zam. The three-day Europe-Iran Business Forum had been due to kick off with keynote remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, followed by a panel with EU ambassadors.

But the holding of the event caused controversy coming two days after the execution of Zam, who ran a social media channel that became popular during the protests of 2017. The hashtag #BoycottEuropeIranBusinessForum trended on Twitter and several activists spoke out against the online event taking place.

"The organising committee of the Europe-Iran Business Forum has decided to take the exceptional step of postponing the conference," the organisers said in a statement late Sunday.

"The European and Iranian business communities continue to see significant potential and value in commercial exchanges," they added, expressing hope the conference would take place in the near future.

The French foreign ministry had said on its Twitter account that following the "barbaric and unacceptable execution" of Zam its ambassador to Tehran, as well as those of Germany, Austria and Italy, were cancelling their participation in the forum.

"#nobusinessasusual," it said in a hashtag.

Christian Buck, the German foreign ministry's director for the Middle East, also confirmed on Twitter that EU member states' envoys would not take part.

Zam was hanged on Saturday after Iran's supreme court upheld his death sentence passed in June over his role in protests during the winter of 2017-18, among other charges. The dissident, who ran a Telegram channel widely followed in the protests, had lived in Paris for several years after being given refugee status and residency in France.