AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UNDP, Jazz sign funding accord

15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan and Jazz have signed a funding agreement worth USD 400,000 to promote youth-led social innovation in Pakistan through a series of SDG Bootcamps across the country, said a press release issued on Monday. The training bootcamps will engage 800 social entrepreneurs in Punjab, Sindh, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and the ICT/GB/AJK.

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, one of the key focus areas will be to find innovative solutions to address the challenges posed by the pandemic. The most promising social venture ideas will be provided seed money to start their initiatives.

During the event, Amir Goraya, Assistant Resident Representative of Crisis Prevention and Recovery Unit, UNDP Pakistan said, "There is a need to enhance the ecosystem of social entrepreneurship in Pakistan as it creates employment, addresses societal issues and contributes towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. The partnership between UNDP and Jazz presents an exciting opportunity to promote economic empowerment of vulnerable youth. Together, we will facilitate young entrepreneurs to enter this space and launch their creative ideas."

According to Syed Fakhar Ahmed, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Jazz, "Jazz supports various sustainable initiatives to strengthen the digital ecosystem and empower young people to make a positive difference through increased access to education, digital skills and social entrepreneurship. Through this initiative, we are aiming to further strengthen the startup ecosystem and provide young people with opportunities to lead societal change and increase employment avenues."

This partnership is aligned with Pakistan's 2025 Vision with Jazz continuing its commitment to developing digital skills and literacy among the youth. The UNDP, through its Kamyab Jawan - Youth Empowerment Programme, is supporting the government in developing innovative and sustainable entry points for social engagement and economic empowerment of young Pakistanis.

One of the key components of the programme is to support youth entrepreneurship which not only empowers young people economically, but also spurs change and ensures inclusive development of the country.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

UNDP, Jazz sign funding accord

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

PDM extends 'ultimatum' to government

Govt decides to hire CEOs of Discos from market

Effective April 1, 2021: Banks, MFBs and DFIs must provide KFSs to customers: SBP

Nepra raises Discos' tariff for Sept by Rs1.11

Taxable supply of locally-produced coal: LHC quashes SRO, declares it illegal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.