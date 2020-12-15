AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Japan extends grant of $86,612 to Idara Al-Khair Welfare Society

15 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Government of Japan extended a grant of $86,612 to Idara Al-Khair Welfare Society for "The Project for Construction of Girls School at Wangi Goth Village in Karachi," under the scheme of the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

In order to achieve its objective to provide quality education for free to the underprivileged girls of North Karachi area, the grant was utilized for the construction of 9 classrooms, one staff room, as well as furnished desks and chairs. The school aims to accord young-girls better access to basic education.

With a keen eye for detail and observation, Isomura Toshikazu, the Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, asserted that strengthening the quality of education is one of the priorities with respect to Japanese assistance for Pakistan. Improving girls' education in Pakistan is important not only to prepare individuals with the consequent education, but also to equip them with the requisite basic life skills.

Muhammad Mazahir, President of Idara Al-Khair Welfare Society, said that he greatly appreciated the initiative taken by the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi for the improvement of the educational sector in Sindh.

The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi hopes that this project will help to provide adequate education to girls, thereby enabling them to avail better opportunities in the future. Under the GGP scheme, Japan has funded about 400 projects in Pakistan since 1989.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Japan extends grant of $86,612 to Idara Al-Khair Welfare Society

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

PDM extends 'ultimatum' to government

Govt decides to hire CEOs of Discos from market

Effective April 1, 2021: Banks, MFBs and DFIs must provide KFSs to customers: SBP

Nepra raises Discos' tariff for Sept by Rs1.11

Taxable supply of locally-produced coal: LHC quashes SRO, declares it illegal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.