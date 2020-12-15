Japan extends grant of $86,612 to Idara Al-Khair Welfare Society

KARACHI: The Government of Japan extended a grant of $86,612 to Idara Al-Khair Welfare Society for "The Project for Construction of Girls School at Wangi Goth Village in Karachi," under the scheme of the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

In order to achieve its objective to provide quality education for free to the underprivileged girls of North Karachi area, the grant was utilized for the construction of 9 classrooms, one staff room, as well as furnished desks and chairs. The school aims to accord young-girls better access to basic education.

With a keen eye for detail and observation, Isomura Toshikazu, the Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, asserted that strengthening the quality of education is one of the priorities with respect to Japanese assistance for Pakistan. Improving girls' education in Pakistan is important not only to prepare individuals with the consequent education, but also to equip them with the requisite basic life skills.

Muhammad Mazahir, President of Idara Al-Khair Welfare Society, said that he greatly appreciated the initiative taken by the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi for the improvement of the educational sector in Sindh.

The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi hopes that this project will help to provide adequate education to girls, thereby enabling them to avail better opportunities in the future. Under the GGP scheme, Japan has funded about 400 projects in Pakistan since 1989.-PR

