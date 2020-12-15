Fawad says opposition's agenda died after Lahore rally

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Monday said the opposition's agenda had died after the PDM's Lahore rally. Addressing at a news conference in Islamabad along with Special Assistant on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, the minister said the opposition parties had failed to secure the support of the masses in their recent PDM rally.

The minister said the parties which were part of the parliament should now review their strategy of confrontation. He said it was the right time for the government to initiate negotiations with the opposition. He said the government was not going anywhere but "we want to keep our doors of negotiations open especially on electoral reforms."

He said, "We want an open and transparent Senate election and for this purpose, we are bringing a constitutional amendment."

However, he made it clear that no negotiations would be held on the corruption cases. He said that Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai was so anti-Punjab who spoke against Lahorities in front of the people of Punjab. Mahmood Khan Achakzai is not only anti-Pakistan himself but his father, Samad Khan Achakzai, also worked for the Congress during the pre-partition era, he said, adding that he came to Lahore only to speak against Punjab.

The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's chief had accused the people of Lahore for siding with the British, along with the Hindus and the Sikhs, during the pre-partition era. "I am not here to accuse anyone, but I am sorry to say that the people of Lahore tried to occupy the Afghan territory together with the British, Sikhs, and the Hindus," Achakzai had said.

Chaudhry added that the PPP and the PML-N were to be blamed for allowing Achakzai, a "foreign agent" to utter disrespectful words against Punjabis and Lahoris, while standing in Lahore. The PML-N Vice-President, Maryam Nawaz's speech at the PDM rally on Sunday had no agenda, he said.

"She only talked about herself, her father, her family, and how Imran Khan is bad, and that's about it," he said. In his remarks, Shahbaz Gill said the politics of the Sharif family stands buried following the "failed gathering" at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He said the people stand with the agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take forward the country on the path of progress and prosperity. He said the people of this country value the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces for the defense and security of the country.

