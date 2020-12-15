Fawad urges opposition to adopt pragmatic approach

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday urged the opposition parties to adopt pragmatic approach for resolving public issues.

“Making hue and cry in public gathering to address personal matters was not a democratic way" he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Under democratic system, he said a minimum consensus was pre-requisite to move forward and gain results.

Commenting on current leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said Imran Khan had no intention to provide relief to corrupt leaders involved in corruption and money laundering cases.

About public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the nation had rejected the narrative of Opposition benches adopted in public meetings.