AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Confused PDM has no clear strategy or plan: Firdous

  • She said the parties in the PDM were confused and had no strategy or action plan.
APP 15 Dec 2020

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the politically mature people rejected the negative politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to journalists here she said that political nexus between the PML-N, PPP and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was "to save the corruption of their families".

She said the PDM public meeting was a “flop show”, adding that the people of Punjab rejected the opposition’s narrative."People are fed up of opposition's narrative and Nawaz Sharif addressed empty chairs".

She said the parties in the PDM were confused and had no strategy or action plan.

Dr. Firdous said those who were demanding resignations had not yet submitted their own resignations to the Speaker.

She said that the PDM had no political agenda for the welfare of the people,adding that their only agenda was to protect themselves from accountability.

To a question, she said that people were politically mature and they could not be hoodwinked by the opposition. She said the PDM would not muster enough courage to tender their resignations.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq said Prime Minister Imran Khan made the right decisions in favour of people in difficult circumstances which were appreciated by the whole world, whereas the PDM leaders were only concerned "with saving the corruption of their families" and they did not care about the people.

She said that the people of Lahore had also rejected the negative politics of the 'Rajkumari' (Maryam Nawaz) and Shehzada Salamat (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari), and lackluster political show in Lahore proved it.

To a question, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that handcuffing of AC inside the court in Sargodha has caused great resentment at the administration level. She sought an inquiry into the incident from the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.

Later, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan gave cheques to five local journalists for their medical treatment from Journalists Support Fund Punjab.

This cheques distribution was held at Sialkot DC office under the auspices of Punjab Information Department.

Firdous Ashiq Awan

Confused PDM has no clear strategy or plan: Firdous

Govt permits private sector to import COVID-19 vaccine

Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violations

Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties

Sheikh Rashid criticises PDM's confrontational politics; asks 'Who do you want to speak to if not PM Imran?'

Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters