Confused PDM has no clear strategy or plan: Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the politically mature people rejected the negative politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to journalists here she said that political nexus between the PML-N, PPP and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was "to save the corruption of their families".

She said the PDM public meeting was a “flop show”, adding that the people of Punjab rejected the opposition’s narrative."People are fed up of opposition's narrative and Nawaz Sharif addressed empty chairs".

She said the parties in the PDM were confused and had no strategy or action plan.

Dr. Firdous said those who were demanding resignations had not yet submitted their own resignations to the Speaker.

She said that the PDM had no political agenda for the welfare of the people,adding that their only agenda was to protect themselves from accountability.

To a question, she said that people were politically mature and they could not be hoodwinked by the opposition. She said the PDM would not muster enough courage to tender their resignations.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq said Prime Minister Imran Khan made the right decisions in favour of people in difficult circumstances which were appreciated by the whole world, whereas the PDM leaders were only concerned "with saving the corruption of their families" and they did not care about the people.

She said that the people of Lahore had also rejected the negative politics of the 'Rajkumari' (Maryam Nawaz) and Shehzada Salamat (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari), and lackluster political show in Lahore proved it.

To a question, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that handcuffing of AC inside the court in Sargodha has caused great resentment at the administration level. She sought an inquiry into the incident from the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.

Later, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan gave cheques to five local journalists for their medical treatment from Journalists Support Fund Punjab.

This cheques distribution was held at Sialkot DC office under the auspices of Punjab Information Department.