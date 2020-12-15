Autos: Smooth take-off

Latest numbers for car sales show the industry is finding its footing once again. Sales reported by PAMA show that the industry (comprising of Suzuki, Honda, Toyota and Hyundai) grew by 19 percent. Though Kia does not report official numbers, an estimated 1200-1500 units are being sold per month. Using a conservative measure, including Kia, the industry grew 30 percent in 5MFY21 against last year. This does not include sales of imported models, and Chinese vehicles that are being assembled (Prince Pearl, FAW, Changan etc.)

Since the introduction of Yaris, Corolla sales are not very upbeat as the two models are seemingly dividing volumes between them. Corolla is selling less units per month on average compared to FY18 when monthly sales were touching 5,000-6000 units; but the difference is not that large if last year’s sales numbers are considered—5-month average of 1300 units during the Jul-Nov 20 period against 1900 units the corresponding period last year.

Yaris recorded a phenomenal October, but sales have fluctuated dramatically since its launch in May-20 right in the middle of the pandemic. In November, they have weakened once again. The company also discontinued the manual Altis Grande 1.8L which was a popular pick for consumers in the Corolla series but Yaris and upcoming Altis X-package will make up for the shortfall.

Honda is going strong with no visible signs of abating despite new competition that could put a chink in its armor in the next few months to come. In the SUV segment, there is a lot of new activity that might grab some of the market share for traditional sedan passenger cars for which Toyota and Honda may bear most of the brunt.

Suzuki however has not been as lucky as the rest—with sales remaining lower than last year cumulatively, though the company is recording the first signs of recovery in Nov-20 after going lackluster several long months. Volumetric growth is driven by the unlikely contender—Suzuki Ravi—whose sales have jumped 79 percent during the month compared to Nov-19 and grown by 4 times compared to last month. Passenger cars sales for the company are disappointing, particularly sales for Swift and Wagon-R.

The former is due for a new model which may propel sales after January. Alto is also losing its novelty after a good run post-launch but numbers today are nowhere near its predecessor Mehran’s that sold consistently till the very end. Suzuki should perform better given auto financing is cheaper than last year and used imports are in short supply in the market after government regulations to curb the illegal activity but it will come down to the Suzuki consumer—that may still not have recovered fully from the economic pressures they have been under. Cars are more expensive and consumers shift to second-hand cars when prices of new cars go up by too much, specially when they are unable to absorb the incremental cost.

One thing is for sure though—the automobile market of FY21 will look very different from the past few decades—there will be more models and more companies to pick from, for one—which is great and has been a long time coming.