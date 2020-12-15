Boosting mobile device ecosystem

Give credit where it is due. As highlighted in this space twice before, the PTA’s Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) is perhaps the singular most decisive factor in the apparent “formalization” of imports as well as local sales of mobile phones. There are also positive externalities for the government’s tax receipts, investment prospects, job creation and overall regulatory sophistication.

Giving a progress update, the PTA itself has released what reads like a congratulatory communique. Last week, the telecoms regulator pointed out that since the rollout of DIRBS a couple of years ago, legal imports of mobile phones had increased from 17 million in 2018, to 28 million in 2019. So far in 2020, nearly 33 million devices have been imported, per PTA. The volume data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics also show that cellphone imports doubled from 9.7 million in FY19 to 19.4 million in FY20.

In essence, legal imports, at least volume-wise, have apparently almost doubled in a short span of one to two years. Assuming no unusual change in handset preferences of local customers, this implies that about half of cellphones being bought and sold in Pakistan prior to DIRBS were originating from grey channels, evading taxes/duties and putting users at risk through substandard devices. While a system like DIRBS should have been put in place many years ago by the regulator, but it is better late than never!

Using the PTA-provided figures, one can infer that customs duties on legal mobile device imports have more than doubled from pre-DIRBS levels. What’s more, individual folks who brought phones to Pakistan and had to regularize them paid Rs9 billion on this count during 2019 and 2020 so far, as per PTA. Separately, a Dawn report recently revealed that there was a 145 percent year-on-year growth in the government’s duty collection from mobile phone imports in FY20, with the tally reaching Rs54 billion.

The watchdog has also attributed its system with investment coming into device assembly, as the playing field is flattened due to curbs on illegal/smuggled imports. PTA notes that 29 assemblers have set up shops here since DIRBS came out, producing over 20 million finished devices. However, 4G-enabled handsets have less than 10 percent share, with production totaling 1.5 million devices in the period.

Meanwhile, the cellphone imports are getting out of hand. Back in FY20, these imports had nearly doubled in a year to reach $1.1 billion, per SBP data. And now in the Jul-Oct period this fiscal, handset imports have grown by 122 percent year-on-year to reach $0.7 billion. At this pace, the fiscal may close with over two billion dollars spent on such imports – draining an additional $1.4 billion from the forex reserves compared to last fiscal.

It seems that while local assembly is in full swing, the locally-assembled 2G and 3G devices are unable to blunt the force of imports. What can be done to ensure local assembly meets the appetite that is stoking desire for imported handsets? More tariffs can curb these imports, but it may be counter productive, leading to potential return of illegal channels. And asking Pakistanis to show some spirit by buying locally-made handsets may not work either – patriotism and personal preferences generally don't mix well.

The need is to deploy the full force of the cabinet-approved Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy (MDMP) and incentives even beyond what is contained therein, so that high-quality handsets are churned out that satiate local demand and over time cater exports. But the key fiscal incentives promised under the policy are not being implemented, for some reason. It isn’t clear yet if this is a classic case of short-term-ism trumping long-term economic imperatives or whether some legitimate concerns have caused the holdup.