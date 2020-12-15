Cold storage: about time!

In recent news, PM’s advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said the government would set up cold storage areas at airports and shipping ports besides establishing a mango development council under the forthcoming Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF).

These are worthy developments, especially for meat exporters who have been demanding cold storage at airports in the absence of which meat quality goes bad between the time meat comes out of their cold storage vans and put inside the airplane.

Equally important, however, is to work towards farm to market cold storage chain in the domestic market. This is needed not only to reduce food losses which are significant in Pakistan, but also to help farmers get better incentives and income, better document the value chain, increase credit to farm economies and help achieve overall competitiveness in the country’s rural sector.

To this end, a host of measures need to be taken. Federal and provincial governments need to create a regulatory framework to kickstart cold storage industry. This could, for instance, take the shape of phase-wise approach where cold storage is in the first phase made mandatory for supply of farm produce to big cities. Another important measure is to deregulate prices. Without price deregulation, there may not be enough incentives across the value chain to demand the services of cold storage services providers.

Third, important intervention is to identify and plug the legal gaps in the country’s agriculture /agro-based economy. These include inter alia creating legal basis for different models of contract farming, food parks under public private partnership, and applied research on increasing farm yields and reduction in postharvest losses.

One particular example of missing regulation is the absence of minimum pasteurization law. As former Engro Food boss, Sarfraz Rahman noted in an earlier interview with BR Research, Karachi alone consumes around 5.5 million liters of milk. “If all of this is processed under Minimum Pasteurization Law, lots of new businesses will emerge; it would be a bonanza for economic growth,” he said.

Another example of this related to quality standards and certifications. If Pakistan’s farm produce is not certified and meets various internationally accepted quality standards, then all that great organic taste of the country’s fruits, vegetables and meat will not yield the true potential in global markets. And if the produce is not sold at good prices, then there are little incentives for having cold storage in the value chain.

Therefore, the minister for commerce would do well to sit with his counterparts in federal agriculture ministry to come with a plan where cold storage and other reform-oriented changes in Pakistan’s agriculture are not only incentivized by means of tax cuts but also sit with provincial agriculture and livestock ministries to push provincial governments to do their end of the leg work, and fast.