Pakistan

Nawaz asked to personally handover resignations to speakers

  • In a tweet, he said Nawaz Sharif should personally handover the resignations to speakers of their respective assemblies next month in January 2021.
APP 14 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legislators to send their resignations to London based leader former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, he said Nawaz Sharif should personally handover the resignations to speakers of their respective assemblies next month in January 2021.

He said revolution was impossible without taking this action.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

