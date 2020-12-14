AirSail Announces Free Travel for Accompanying Deceased

AirSial Limited announces free travel facility for one person accompanying a deceased. It will be the first airline to take this initiative especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when airlines are encountering severe budget cuts all over the globe.

A statement was issued by the Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilano and the airline's Board of Directors explaining the decision to provide free movement of the deceased along with a family member on all their routes, as reported by Dawn News.

AirSial, Pakistan's third private airline, recently started its operations in Pakistan across 5 cities of Pakistan Karachi, Sialkot, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. It was also inaugurated by the Prime Minister on the 9th of December during his visit to Sialkot.

This new airline in Pakistan belongs to the business community of Sialkot, who hope to provide comfortable travel facilities to the citizens.

AirSial will start its flight operations from December 25 and its flight schedule has already been announced.