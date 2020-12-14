PSX remains positive: BRIndex100 gains 51.54 points

KARACHI: Sentiments at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) were remained positive during the last week ended Dec 11.

BRIndex100 gained 51.54 points on week-on-week basis to close at 4,448.97 points

compared to 4,397.43 points a week earlier. Average daily volumes stood at 397.6 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 245.61points to reach 22,475.84 points end of the last week up from at 22,230.23 points with average daily turnover of 248 million shares.

On Week on Week basis, the KSE-100 index increased by 263 points to close at 42,470 points from 42,207points. Trading activities also slightly improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 2.5 percent to 452 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 441 million shares.

Total market capitalization increased by Rs 46 billion to Rs 7.775 trillion. Average daily trading value increased by 9.4 percent to Rs 19.73 billion.

Analysts at AHL Research said the KSE-100 index managed to post an uptick this week to close with the coronavirus infection depicting a slight improvement (from a high of 9.7 percent last week compared to 7.9 percent in the current week). In addition, investors also disregarded political noise with opposition parties contemplating resigning from national and provincial assemblies, they added.

Sector-wise positive contributions came from Cement (51pts), Oil & Gas Exploration Companies (50pts), and Commercial Banks (50pts). Scrip-wise positive contributions were led by HBL (49pts), UBL (38pts), and OGDC (31pts).

According to AHL, foreign selling continued this week clocking-in at $ 9.6 million compared to a net sell of $ 30.0 million last week. Selling was witnessed in Commercial Banks and OMC's. On the domestic front, major buying was reported by Insurance Companies and Individuals.

Analysts at JS said that the KSE100 Index witnessed range-bound session during the last week and investor participation also remained similar to last week's levels as average traded volumes clocked in at 452 million shares. Key net buyer during the week was the Insurance segment with cumulative week's net buying of $11 million and buying broadly witnessed in the Tech. & Comm. and Power sectors.

On sector-wise front, Steel prices further surged during the week due to increasing raw material costs, where the Engineering sector increased 3.0 percent WoW.

Other key news during the week were: Remittances of over $2 billion for a sixth consecutive month in November. China govt. and companies want to invest US$8bn in Ravi City project, government receives no LNG bids for January, leading to potential massive gas crisis in January, Hub Power to provide 600MW power and 300MGD potable water by 2024, efforts of federal government under way to resolve K-Electric issues including transfer of shares to Shanghai Electric, Pakistan secures US$873mn debt relief from Paris Club, and trade deficit for 5MFY21 remains flat YoY at $9.6 billion.

