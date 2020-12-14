Futures spread rises by 470bps

KARACHI: The futures spread rose by 470 bps to 12.14 percent during the last week ended Dec 11.

Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 2.1 percent to 128.11 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 125.50 million shares. Average daily trading value on the futures counter surged by 11.7 percent and stood at Rs 7.82 billion during the last week.