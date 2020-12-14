Cold storages to be set up under forthcoming STPF: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said the government would set up cold storage areas at airports and shipping ports besides establishing a mango development council under the forthcoming Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF).

The Adviser took these decisions in a consultative session with the growers, farmers and exporters of Mangoes in Islamabad.

In a Twitter post, he said the consultative session was fruitful.

"We discussed problems in exports of mango and discussed the way forward. We agreed to explore establishing cold storage areas on airports and shipping ports," he said.

Pakistan is ranked sixth in terms of mango production and fifth in mango exporting countries in the world, having around 5 percent share. The country's mango industry has a volume of Rs100 billion while millions of people are employed in the industry.

Pakistan exports mangoes to 40 countries of the world and by adopting meticulous planning and removal of barriers restricting the export, Pakistan can also have access to high-value international markets include USA, Japan, China, South Korea and Australia.

Sindhri - mango cultivar grown in Sindhri town in Sindh and other areas of Sindh which is considered the queen of mangoes because of its taste - is often considered as one of the best varieties of mangoes in the world because of its unique taste and size.

