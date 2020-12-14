AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cold storages to be set up under forthcoming STPF: Dawood

Naveed Butt Updated 14 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said the government would set up cold storage areas at airports and shipping ports besides establishing a mango development council under the forthcoming Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF).

The Adviser took these decisions in a consultative session with the growers, farmers and exporters of Mangoes in Islamabad.

In a Twitter post, he said the consultative session was fruitful.

"We discussed problems in exports of mango and discussed the way forward. We agreed to explore establishing cold storage areas on airports and shipping ports," he said.

Pakistan is ranked sixth in terms of mango production and fifth in mango exporting countries in the world, having around 5 percent share. The country's mango industry has a volume of Rs100 billion while millions of people are employed in the industry.

Pakistan exports mangoes to 40 countries of the world and by adopting meticulous planning and removal of barriers restricting the export, Pakistan can also have access to high-value international markets include USA, Japan, China, South Korea and Australia.

Sindhri - mango cultivar grown in Sindhri town in Sindh and other areas of Sindh which is considered the queen of mangoes because of its taste - is often considered as one of the best varieties of mangoes in the world because of its unique taste and size.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Cold storages to be set up under forthcoming STPF: Dawood

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

25 injured in Rawalpindi blast

Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies

Relief to poor: Sugar price cut clear depiction of Imran's commitment: Faraz

Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Bhutan

PDM pushes ahead with Lahore rally amid heightened security threats

Explosion in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured; more casualties possible

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.