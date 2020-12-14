AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Al-Saghir Super Hockey League starts at Siddique Memon Sports Complex

Recorder Report Updated 14 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Al-Saghir Seven A Side Super Hockey League Siddique Memon Sports Complex Gulistan Scouts Center Gulshan-e-Iqbal was inaugurated in Karachi. In the first match played on the first day of the league, four matches were played by Jahangir Khan Seon Arz, defeating Qadeer Ahmed Seon Arz 5-4. Adnan Najam scored two goals, Omar Anis and Munawar Abbas scored one goal each.

In the second match, Arif Ashraf defeated Sirajuddin's team 7-3, thanks to Noman Khan's double hat trick. On his behalf, Noman Khan scored six and Captain Muhammad Ali once bowled the ball. Asad Ali scored two goals and Wasif Naeem scored one goal for the team.

The third match between Shamsul Zaman and Azeem Khan ended in a 3-3 draw. Zahid Ghaffar, Babar Sadat and Rehan scored for Shamsul Zaman. Scored one, one goal while for Azeem Khan, Sameer Saleem scored two on penalty stroke and Arif Hanif scored one field goal. The fourth match was played 4-4 between Attaqa Hassan Zaidi and Matlob Beg Severn Arz. Rai Hammad scored three goals and Anas Siddiqui scored one goal for Attaqa Hassan Zaidi while Samiullah scored three goals for Junaid Aslam and Junaid Aslam Once the ball was caught in the net.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Al-Saghir Super Hockey League starts at Siddique Memon Sports Complex

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

25 injured in Rawalpindi blast

Cold storages to be set up under forthcoming STPF: Dawood

Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies

Relief to poor: Sugar price cut clear depiction of Imran's commitment: Faraz

Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Bhutan

PDM pushes ahead with Lahore rally amid heightened security threats

Explosion in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured; more casualties possible

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.