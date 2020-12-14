Al-Saghir Super Hockey League starts at Siddique Memon Sports Complex

KARACHI: Al-Saghir Seven A Side Super Hockey League Siddique Memon Sports Complex Gulistan Scouts Center Gulshan-e-Iqbal was inaugurated in Karachi. In the first match played on the first day of the league, four matches were played by Jahangir Khan Seon Arz, defeating Qadeer Ahmed Seon Arz 5-4. Adnan Najam scored two goals, Omar Anis and Munawar Abbas scored one goal each.

In the second match, Arif Ashraf defeated Sirajuddin's team 7-3, thanks to Noman Khan's double hat trick. On his behalf, Noman Khan scored six and Captain Muhammad Ali once bowled the ball. Asad Ali scored two goals and Wasif Naeem scored one goal for the team.

The third match between Shamsul Zaman and Azeem Khan ended in a 3-3 draw. Zahid Ghaffar, Babar Sadat and Rehan scored for Shamsul Zaman. Scored one, one goal while for Azeem Khan, Sameer Saleem scored two on penalty stroke and Arif Hanif scored one field goal. The fourth match was played 4-4 between Attaqa Hassan Zaidi and Matlob Beg Severn Arz. Rai Hammad scored three goals and Anas Siddiqui scored one goal for Attaqa Hassan Zaidi while Samiullah scored three goals for Junaid Aslam and Junaid Aslam Once the ball was caught in the net.

