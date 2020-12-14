Sindh sees 1,343 new cases of Covid-19

KARACHI: Sindh has witnessed 1343 new cases of Covid-19 out of 10270 tests conducted while nine more patients of coronavirus died, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday.

The statement reveals that nine more fatalities overnight lifted the death toll to 3,158 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Overnight 10,270 tests were conducted which diagnosed 1343 cases that constituted 30 percent current detection. So far 2,148,246 tests have been conducted against which 195,702 cases were detected, of them 86 percent or 167,343 patients have recovered, including 851 overnight.

Currently 25,201 patients are under treatment of them 24,225 are in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 960 in different hospitals. The condition of 764 patients is stated to be critical, of them 88 have been shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1,343 new cases, 1133 have been detected from Karachi, including 368 from East, 268 Korangi, 256 South, 132 Central, 82 Malir and 27 West. Hyderabad has 24 new cases, Khairpur 21, Jacobabad 15, Ghotkhi 11, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Umerkot, Kambhar and Sanghar have 10 each, Nawabshah eight, Badin six, Shikarpur five, Larkana four, Tando Muhammad Khan three, Naushehro Feroze and Sujawal two each, Thatta and Daddu one each.

