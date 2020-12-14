AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BOP, PMRC sign deal for affordable housing finance

14 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC) join hands together for providing and promoting affordable housing finance in the country by signing a credit guarantee agreement with Credit Guarantee Trust for low cost housing, set up by the Government of Pakistan with PMRC as Trustee.

The BOP has become the first bank in Pakistan which has signed a Master Credit Guarantee Agreement to avail risk cover for low-income housing finance. BOP has also partnered with PMRC and obtained a refinancing facility. These initiatives will help the bank to partially alleviate the credit risk entailed and provide affordable mortgage facilities to the low-income, particularly those in the informal sector.

The Government of Pakistan is committed to providing affordable housing finance to its citizens for economic and social development. This project will further help the government to achieve its goals aimed towards housing and poverty alleviation.

Zafar Masud, President of BOP said "Housing sector is a niche for us as a growing bank. We believe in housing finance as a team and are wholeheartedly committed to this cause by providing low-cost housing facility to Pakistanis. This will in turn help the country in achieving its low-cost housing targets and shall also contribute to economic growth. We aim to be the leader in the market in this sector and our latest handshake with PMRC is a testament of our commitment to being ahead of the game in the market".

Mudassir H. Khan, MD & CEO, PMRC expressed that "it is indeed a proud moment for both the institutions, as we recognize the importance of mutual coordination between the financial institutions for the growth of affordable housing in the country. In particular, the Credit Guarantee will play a key role in the promotion of low-income housing and realizing the Government of Pakistan's vision of making affordable housing a reality".

Presiding the ceremony, Chairman (NAPHDA) Lt-General Anwar Ali Hyder (retd) praised the efforts of PMRC and BOP for this groundbreaking event and said that this endeavour is not only a step forward in making reality the dream of many low-income earner in owning the house but also example of turning visions into practicality.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

BOP, PMRC sign deal for affordable housing finance

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

25 injured in Rawalpindi blast

Cold storages to be set up under forthcoming STPF: Dawood

Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies

Relief to poor: Sugar price cut clear depiction of Imran's commitment: Faraz

Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Bhutan

PDM pushes ahead with Lahore rally amid heightened security threats

Explosion in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured; more casualties possible

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.