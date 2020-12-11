AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
Cabinet reshuffle: Sheikh Rashid appointed as Federal Minister for Interior

  • Sheikh Rashid has been replaced by Azam Swati.
  • Ijaz Shah, who earlier held the interior ministry portfolio, has been appointed as minister for narcotics control.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 11 Dec 2020

Sheikh Rashid was removed on Friday from his post as railways minister and was appointed as the interior minister.

In a major reshuffle, Rashid has been replaced by Azam Swati while Ijaz Shah has been appointed as minister for narcotics control. Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has been handed the portfolio of the finance ministry.

Earlier today, Sheikh was administered oath by President Dr. Arif Alvi at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. According to Express Tribune, the PM is likely to also appoint Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan as federal ministers for six months as well.

Following their appointment, Rashid and Shah separately called on the PM.

The reshuffle comes days after the Islamabad High Court ruled that unelected advisers and special assistants could not head government committees. The high court had also barred Sheikh from heading the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP).

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Azam Khan Swati Ijaz Shah railways minister cabinet reshuffle

