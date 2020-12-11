AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Jazz bringing drive-in cinema experience to Pakistan

11 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Jazz, Pakistan's number one 4G operator, and the largest internet and broadband service provider is bringing the drive-in cinema experience to Pakistan in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Activemedia, Pakistan's top experiential marketing agency.

The Jazz Drive-In Cinema will be launched in Islamabad on 18th December 2020 at the Parade Ground adjacent to Islamabad Highway. Starting as a one-month pilot in the capital, the Jazz Drive-In Cinema will also be introduced to Karachi and Lahore.

JazzCash will be the official digital payment partner for the Jazz Drive-In Cinema with all food stalls and ticket counters offering mobile payment solutions. Furthermore, JazzCash will also offer 50 percent cashback on tickets and food at the venue for a limited time to promote digital payments. Movies will be screened in the evenings from Friday to Sunday and will follow a week-wise theme ranging from classics to action, science fiction, fantasy, and animations - a movie for each member of the family.

Speaking about this exciting initiative, Asif Aziz, CCO - Jazz said, "Drive-in cinema is the only way to provide the big screen experience and entertainment safely with moviegoers in these changing times. We have to adapt to the new normal and as the leading technology company, Jazz is proud to bring the first of many drive-ins by deploying state-of-the-art technology to present a socially distanced cinematic experience to movie fans from the comfort and safety of their cars."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Jazz bringing drive-in cinema experience to Pakistan

ADB says economy 'recovering'

MoC proposes concessionary rates of power to cement industry

Ravi City project: China, companies want to invest $8bn, PM told

ECB gives euro zone new shot in arm to fight pandemic

EU unveils plans to avoid Brexit chaos as 'no deal' looms larger

Mobile device manufacturers: Has govt backed out?

Roshan Digital Account: Expats remit highest-ever daily amount

EPZA chairman Ranjha's contract terminated

Pakistan, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Turkey: Moody's upgrades long-term FC deposit ratings of 29 banks

PM urges PDM to delay gatherings due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.