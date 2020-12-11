Pre-arrest bail to MPA allowed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court here Thursday allowed pre-arrest bail to a Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Naveed Ali till December 24 in a case of squabble with AC Pakpattan. The court directed the Pakpattan city police to produce the record of the case on next date of hearing.

The applicant contended that he was present in a marriage ceremony where AC Pakpattan came there and tried to get close the function forcibly. He said AC registered a case against him and others also. He contended that AC was misusing his office and threatening him and his family members.

He therefore prayed to the court to allow him pre-arrest bail enabling him to contest the case. The court after hearing his counsel at length allowed him pre-arrest bail and called record of the case.

